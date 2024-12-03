Police appeal after passenger with knife threatens train conductor

A train conductor has been threatened with a knife after approaching a passenger.

The incident happened on a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen service, which stopped at Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy stations, on Sunday, November 10.

British Transport Police have launched an investigation, and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The knife threat came after the conductor approached the passenger around 1:00pm. The man swore at him before producing a knife and threatening to use it.

British Transport Police have launched an investigation (Pic: Submitted)

He is described as white, about 5ft11 in his mid to late 20s with black hair and was wearing a navy-blue tracksuit.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 322 of 10 November, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.