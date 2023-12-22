The incident happened in Adamson Crescent, Dunfermline, around 4.45am on Tuesday.. Fire crews from Dunfermline and Lochgelly were sent to the scene. There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this reckless act. Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information which may assist us to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam or private CCTV footage which could assist to contact us.”