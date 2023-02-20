It happened on Thursday, January 19 around 5:10pm.

A female passenger boarded the train at Edinburgh Gateway station where she sat in the middle of the carriage at a table seat. About ten minutes into the journey, the train stopped at Inverkeithing and a man boarded and sat diagonally across from her.

The woman looked under the table and saw that the male was crouched down holding his phone under the table with the camera app open.

The man is described as white, early 50s, puffy face, medium build, short light brown spiky messy hair with a little ginger in it and fair stubble.

He was wearing a white shirt that had a pale chequered pattern on it and he had a bag on the seat next to him which was possibly brown and a silver laptop that was open on the table in front of him.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information to come forward and assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300006810.