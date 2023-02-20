News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal after report man took photo up woman’s skirt on train to Kirkcaldy

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a report of upskirting on a train between Edinburgh Gateway and Kirkcaldy.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:09pm

It happened on Thursday, January 19 around 5:10pm.

A female passenger boarded the train at Edinburgh Gateway station where she sat in the middle of the carriage at a table seat. About ten minutes into the journey, the train stopped at Inverkeithing and a man boarded and sat diagonally across from her.

The woman looked under the table and saw that the male was crouched down holding his phone under the table with the camera app open.

Pic: TSPL
The man is described as white, early 50s, puffy face, medium build, short light brown spiky messy hair with a little ginger in it and fair stubble.

He was wearing a white shirt that had a pale chequered pattern on it and he had a bag on the seat next to him which was possibly brown and a silver laptop that was open on the table in front of him.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information to come forward and assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300006810.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.