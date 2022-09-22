Police appeal after rival football fans clash in Fife town

Trouble flared on Saturday morning ahead of the Dunfermline-Falkirk match.

Police described the disorder as “unacceptable.”

Footage of the flashpoint in the High Street was shared widely on social media.

The trouble broke out on Saturday morning (Pic: Fife Jammer)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now police have urged people who filmed it to come forward.

Chief Inspector Joanne McEwan said : “The disorder on Saturday in the town centre was unacceptable.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy their weekend but the behaviour of those involved caused local people to feel intimated.

“This will not be tolerated. Enquiries are underway to trace those responsible.

“We work closely with our partners and football clubs to minimise disorder and antisocial behaviour in order to keep people safe.

“I would urge anyone who has footage of the incident to contact Police Scotland.”