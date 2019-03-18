Police appeal after thieves steal from Fife charity

A future of a charity community project in Fife is in the balance after thieves made off with tools, electrical equipment and other items estimated to be worth over £1000.

Police in Kirkcaldy are investicating after a number of lock up buildingsin Ravenscraig Park, used by the Men’s Shed project, were broken into and the contents stolen.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were alerted on Wednesday, March 13 to the forced entry of a number of shed buildings at Ravenscraig Park in Kirkcaldy.

You may also be interested in:

Police speed camera warning for troubled Fife roads

Five generations of Fife family gather to celebrate

Eddie Izzard RAN from Berwick to Fife to perform stand-up gig

“A quantity of electrical equipment and other items were stolen.

“It’s thought the incident took place between the afternoon of Monday, March 11 and the morning of Wednesday March 13.

“We are appeal for anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time to contact the Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 14170- March 13.”

John Milne, one of the project organisers said the theft has now put the future of the Men’s Shed project in jeopardy.

He said: “We’ve had everything of any value including a generator, electric tools and drills stolen so we just can’t operate.

Those responsible for this have basically stolen from a charity which took us over a year to raise the money in order for us to set up.

“Unless we get alternative premises which would more secure, we have to consider whether it’s worth carrying on.”