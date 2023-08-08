Police appeal after two in car injured by concrete slab thrown from flyover

The man and the woman were both taken to hospital after the incident on Sunday. It happened on the B921 heading towards Kinglassie around 12.30am on August 6, and it followed two similar incidents at the same location when two vehicles were struck by wheelie bins thrown from the flyover.

The first incident occurred around 1:00am on Sunday, July 16, and the second around 3.55am on Wednesday, July 19. No one was injured in either incident but both cars were damaged

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Two people have suffered injuries as a result of these reckless actions and there could easily have been far more serious consequences.