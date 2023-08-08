News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal after two in car injured by concrete slab thrown from flyover

Police have made an appeal after two people were injured after a taxi was struck by a concrete slab thrown from a pedestrian flyover in Glenrothes.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST

The man and the woman were both taken to hospital after the incident on Sunday. It happened on the B921 heading towards Kinglassie around 12.30am on August 6, and it followed two similar incidents at the same location when two vehicles were struck by wheelie bins thrown from the flyover.

The first incident occurred around 1:00am on Sunday, July 16, and the second around 3.55am on Wednesday, July 19. No one was injured in either incident but both cars were damaged

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Two people have suffered injuries as a result of these reckless actions and there could easily have been far more serious consequences.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information that might assist with our enquiries to contact us on 101.”Quote reference 0108 of 6 August, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.