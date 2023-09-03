The incident, involving a grey Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW 1 series, happened on the B9130 Blackwood Road in Glenrothes at around 4.50pm on Saturday afternoon.

The 42-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment, while the 20-year-old female driver of the BMW was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Police said her injuries are “serious, but not considered life-threatening”.

The road was closed until around 9pm for investigations to be carried out at the scene.

Now road policing officers are appealing for information following the incident.