Police appeal after two injured in Fife road crash
The incident, involving a grey Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW 1 series, happened on the B9130 Blackwood Road in Glenrothes at around 4.50pm on Saturday afternoon.
The 42-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment, while the 20-year-old female driver of the BMW was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Police said her injuries are “serious, but not considered life-threatening”.
The road was closed until around 9pm for investigations to be carried out at the scene.
Now road policing officers are appealing for information following the incident.
Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on Saturday afternoon. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2799 of September 2.”