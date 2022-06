They daubed the walls of the Memorial Chapel ruins on Falkland Estate with tags last week - sparking outrage.

Specialist teams will now have to clean the graffiti from the century old ruins.

Now police have appealed to the public for help to track those responsible.

North East Fife Police took to social media as part of their investigation.They tweeted: “If anyone recognises these tags or can provide and information please contact 101. We need your help.”

Contact 101 and quote PS- 20220531-1169.