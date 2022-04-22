Police appeal: Dangerously driven Porsche ran red light and almost hit car on Fife road

It happened around 9.30am on Thursday on the A921 Rosyth to Dalgety Bay road.

The high-performance car narrowly avoided hitting another vehicle, and also ran a red light.

Now police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Porsche badge

Constable Robbie Logie of Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “We received a report of a white Porsche 911 driving at excessive speed on A921 from the Admiralty junction/roundabout, Rosyth past Inverkeithing High School in the direction of Dalgety Bay.

"It narrowly avoided hitting another car at the Admiralty junction/roundabout and was also seen to run red light at the traffic lights at the junction of the A921 and Hillend Road, Inverkeithing.

“We are keen to speak to the driver who is male and aged in his late 40s to early 50s.”

He urged anyone who was in the area who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.