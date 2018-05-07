Police appeal following Kirkcaldy assault

Police in Fife are continuing to appeal for information after an elderly man was robbed after a fall in Kirkcaldy last week.

At about 4pm on Friday (May4), a 74-year-old man fell while out walking at the junction of Nicol Street and the High Street.

At this time a man ran across the junction from the direction of Links Street and appeared to go to the aid of the victim.

The suspect helped the victim up and while holding onto him, walked with him up Nicol Street, away from the town centre towards his nearby home. Once within his home the victim was assaulted and robbed of property by the suspect.

He is described as 20-35 years old, around 5’8” tall, wearing a dark coloured jacket with the hood up. He may be of Mediterranean appearance but spoke with a local accent.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: “This was a callous attack on a vulnerable man who, only moments earlier, had fallen nearby in Kirkcaldy town centre.

“The suspect has helped the man up but then taken him home and robbed him.

“I’m still keen to speak to anyone else who assisted the man after his fall – there were a number of others who helped and they will hold vital information about the man responsible.

“I’m also asking drivers to please check their dash cams if they were in the area – this is a busy four-way junction and there would have been lots of drivers passing through or stopping at the traffic lights.

“Likewise, anyone who was walking or on public transport, please think back to Friday afternoon and call police if you saw anything which might assist our investigation.”

Contact Kirkcaldy CID on 101 quoting reference 3312 of Friday, May 4, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.