Police appeal for information after break-in at Kirkcaldy bowling club
Police are appealing for information after a report of a break-in at a Kirkcaldy bowling club.
Police said the incident at Beveridge Park Bowling Club occurred sometime between 2.30pm on Monday and 10:50am on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 12.05pm on Tuesday, 14 March 2023, we were called to a report of a break-in to premises in the Beveridge Park area of Kirkcaldy.
"Nothing was taken and enquiries are ongoing."
Police have asked that anyone who has any information about the incident to call 101 and quote ref CR/0032325/23.
This is the third incident in the 12 months. Last May, £900 worth of damage was caused after windows at the club were smashed.