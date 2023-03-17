News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal for information after break-in at Kirkcaldy bowling club

Police are appealing for information after a report of a break-in at a Kirkcaldy bowling club.

By Callum McCormack
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:31 GMT- 1 min read

Police said the incident at Beveridge Park Bowling Club occurred sometime between 2.30pm on Monday and 10:50am on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 12.05pm on Tuesday, 14 March 2023, we were called to a report of a break-in to premises in the Beveridge Park area of Kirkcaldy.

"Nothing was taken and enquiries are ongoing."

Police are appealing for more information following the break-in
Police have asked that anyone who has any information about the incident to call 101 and quote ref CR/0032325/23.

This is the third incident in the 12 months. Last May, £900 worth of damage was caused after windows at the club were smashed.