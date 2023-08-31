News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal for information following Glenrothes break-in

Police in Glenrothes have opened enquiries following a housebreaking and theft in the Finglassie area of Glenrothes.
By Callum McCormack
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:50 BST

The incident is estimated to have taken place on Wednesday, August 30 between 9am and 6pm at a property in Wellbank Gardens. The property was broken into and jewellery was stolen.

Officers are keen to trace two women who were seen on fold-up bikes in the area between 11am and 1pm. The first is described as white, 20s, 5ft 5, long blonde hair in a ponytail, average build, wearing a navy blue tracksuit and glasses. The second is described as late 20s, 5ft 5, dark hair in a ponytail, average build and wearing a navy tracksuit.

Detective Constable Andrew Black, based at Glenrothes CID, said: “I would urge anyone who saw these two women, or anyone else, anyone acting suspiciously in the area, particularly around 11am to 1pm, to get in touch. Think back, did you see women matching the description in the Finglassie or Stenton areas?

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward (Pic: John Devlin)Police are asking anyone with information to come forward (Pic: John Devlin)
“Perhaps you have private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam in these areas around this time. Please contact us if you think you may have relevant footage.”

Anyone who has information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3186 of Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Alternatively, calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.