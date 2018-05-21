Police appeal for missing Kirkcaldy woman

Police in Fife have appealed for information in the search for a missing Kirkclady woman.

Gillian Barnett missing was last seen at about 10pm on Friday 11 May in the Melrose Crescent area. Officers conducting the search say she may have travelled to Edinburgh since this time but has failed to return home.

The 36-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 8inches tall, with brown shoulder length hair. and has tattoos on both arms. When last seen she was wearing a hooded top, jeans, and black and grey trainers.

Officers are keen to trace Gillian’s whereabouts as soon as possible and ask anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone who may have seen Gillian, or can assist with tracing her, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2043 of May 17.