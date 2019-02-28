Police appeal for witness in Glenrothes attempted murder investigation

Police want to trace a man as part of their investigation into an attempted murder in Glenrothes.

A 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries following a disturbance at a house in Delgatie Court last Saturday.

She was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where she remains in a serious condition.

A 35-year old man has been charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court where he was remanded in custody.

Now officers leading the case want to trace a man who may have relevant information.

He was standing at a bus stop in Woodside Way, near to the Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes, at around 8.05pm on Saturday evening.

It is believed he witnessed two men get off a bus that had travelled from Edinburgh, and may have briefly interacted with them.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick from Glenrothes CID said: “In relation to the attempted murder, we are satisfied we are not looking for anyone else, but believe the male witness may have additional information that is relevant to this investigation.

“If you are the person we are looking to speak to, please contact us immediately.

“I would like to stress, this is purely to assist our inquiries.”

Contact Glenrothes CID via 101 and quote incident number 4586 of February 23.