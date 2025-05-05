Police appeal to Fife parents after more than 20 youths arrested for serious assaults and disorder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have challenged parents in Fife to know where their children are after a series of serious assaults and disorder led to a number of people being charged. Officers described two incidents as “distressing and extremely violent.”

A total of 23 people have been arrested and charged in connection with serious assaults and disorder in the region in recent weeks.

Around 8.20pm on Thursday, April 10, in the Pettycur Road are of Kinghorn, four male youths were assaulted by a larger group of male youths. The victims, all aged 16 and under, were taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment for serious injuries and have since been released.

A total of 19 youths, aged 14-16, have been arrested and charged with offences including serious assault, carrying offensive weapons, abduction, mobbing and robbery. They have all been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police issued the warning ahead of the summer school holidays (Pic: TSPL)

One 18-year-old man and three male youths aged 14-16 have been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder, assaults and threats in Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy on Friday, April. 25. A 16-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The 18-year-old man appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, while the youths were reported to the Procurator Fiscal and enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Scott Davidson said: "Most of those responsible for these serious incidents have been traced, arrested and charged. This was a huge policing effort and I extend my thanks to the team for their continued hard work and commitment in tackling this offending.

"Both of these incidents were distressing and extremely violent and there is no place for this kind of behaviour in our community.

"I want to take this opportunity to reach out to parents and ask, do you know where your children are and who they are associating with?

"As the good weather resumes in Scotland, often so does anti-social behaviour and disorder and I urge parents to talk to their kids.

"Ask what they are doing, who they are with and make sure they know the decision they make today could impact them for the rest of their lives.

"We are committed to eradicating this behaviour and will continue to bring offenders to justice."