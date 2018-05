Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing Cardenden man.

Officers are trying to track down Derek Stobbs (34) who was last seen at around 11pm on Sunday (May 20) in teh Kirkcaldy area. He is known to have links in Dunfermline.

Derek Stobbs.

Officers are keen to trace Derek’s whereabouts as soon as possible and ask anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone who may have seen Derek, or can assist with tracing him, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3998 of 20th May.