Police appeal to find missing Kirkcaldy teenager

Police are appealing for help in tracing a teenage girl who has gone missing from Kirkcaldy.

14 year old Rhiannon Spence was last seen at around 5pm on Wednesday, May 16 in the Park Road area of the town.

Rhiannon is described as a white, 5ft tall, of slim build with long brown hair, and was wearing a grey Superdry hoodie, pink Adidas trainers and black leggings.

Rhiannon is originally from the Glenrothes area and has only recently moved to Kirkcaldy.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Rhiannon’s whereabouts and are eager to trace her as soon as possible.

Anyone who may have seen Rhiannon or has any information should contact police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 43 of May 18.