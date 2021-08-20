The two-vehicle smash was on the A985 early on Thursday morning.

And officers believe, immediately before it happened, a cyclist fell off his bike in front of a transit van involved in a collision with a motorbike.

The cyclist was not hurt, and carried on his journey.

Police have appealed for the cyclist to come forward

The motorcyclist suffered a serious arm and hand injury and needed hospital treatment.

Both vehicles were travelling towards Rosyth around 6:40am when the crash happened near Charlestown.

Police said the motorcyclist will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the crash.

They also want to trace the cyclist who is being treated as a potential witness.

He is described as white, between 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, of medium build, wearing all black clothing with a yellow hi-viz vest on.

He was wearing black gloves, black helmet with a white stripe, black shoes, and was on a mountain bike which was white with a white seat.

Sergeant Nicola Young from the Glenrothes-based Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries so far have established that the cyclist was travelling eastbound towards Rosyth, which was the same direction as the van and motorcyclist.

“He may not have seen the collision behind him and was able to carry on with his journey after becoming unseated.

“Please come forward and speak to officers as part of this enquiry. You are only considered a witness and not at fault. “

Contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 0458 of 19 August, 2021.

