Police arrest after report of man acting suspiciously in Fife school grounds
The incident happened around 4:00pm last Wednesday in Jennie Rennie’s Road, Dunfermline. Police Scotland said a 17-year old - who is not a school pupil - was at the football park when he was approached by the man who acted inappropriately towards him. He then left the area and police were contacted.
Officers described it as “a distressing experience for the victim” and deployed additional patrols in the area.
Police confirmed today that a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the reported incident. He has been released pending further enquiries.Detective Constable Douglas Potter said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding.”