Police have made an arrest following a report of a man acting suspiciously in the grounds of a Fife high school.

The incident happened around 4:00pm last Wednesday in Jennie Rennie’s Road, Dunfermline. Police Scotland said a 17-year old - who is not a school pupil - was at the football park when he was approached by the man who acted inappropriately towards him. He then left the area and police were contacted.

Officers described it as “a distressing experience for the victim” and deployed additional patrols in the area.

