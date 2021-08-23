Police arrest man after series of break-ins across north-east Fife

Police have confirmed the arrest

The incidents occurred in Lundin Links, Anstruther and Elie between Monday, July 26, and Monday, August 16.

Police confirmed that a 37-year old man has been arrested and was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Detective Constable Alan Shovlin from Levenmouth CID said, "Crimes of this nature can have a devastating impact on communities and we would like to thank members of the public for their assistance during the investigation.

“Local officers are committed to tackling acquisitive crime through Operation Principle and will continue to target offenders and bring them to justice.

“Anyone with information regarding this type of crime can contact Police Scotland through 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

