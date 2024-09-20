Police arrest two people after probe into serious assault in Leven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing in Fife.

The incident happened in Commercial Road in Leven on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to scene after reports of a serious assault on a 37-year old man. They cordoned off the area while investigations got underway.

Police Scotland have confirmed that a man and a woman have been arrested. A spokesperson said: “Around 4:00pm on Thursday officers received a report of a serious assault on Commercial Road, Leven. A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital. A 44-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”