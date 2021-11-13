They believe the man holds information about incidents which occurred on the evening of July 26 at the heritage trail near Sunnypark Golf Club and at the Kirkgate car park in Kinross.

Police describe the man as being white and approximately 6ft tall. He has a slim build, has short brown hair, and was clean shaven and wearing a dark backpack on the evening in question.

They have also released images of the man.

Tayside officers have asked that the man pictured, as well as anyone who recognises him or has information which can assist, contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3242 of 27 July 2021.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers, by calling the number 0800 555 111.

