Police awards for saving pregnant stabbing victim

Officers from Police Scotland’s Fife Division received an award for bravery at the Scottish Police Federation Bravery Award Ceremony in Edinburgh.

Constables Stather, Hay, Gillies and Archer were quick to attend when worried neighbours called the police after hearing a woman screaming within a flat in Glenrothes in February this year.

Inside, they found a man, straddling his pregnant partner after stabbing her in the neck. Despite not knowing if he was still armed, and without a thought for their own safety, the officers intervened, arrested the suspect and providing lifesaving first aid to the victim.

Constable Andrew Gillies later said: “We do what we have to do and think about the consequence afterwards.”

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Divisional Commander in Fife said: “We are enormously proud of our officers and the recognition that they received was nothing more than they deserved.

“Every day, our officers are out there, protecting the communities of Fife, prepared to put themselves in harm’s way if necessary.

“I know I speak for the people of the Kingdom of Fife when I say thank you, not just to those four officers but to all their colleagues too.”

