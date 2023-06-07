John Somerville was sentenced to three years and nine months after pleading guilty at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to offences including lewd and libidinous behaviour and indecent assaults against a child. His offending took place in Fife, Glasgow and other locations in Scotland between 1994 and 1998.

Detective Inspector Calum Lawrie said Somerville “abused a position of trust to carry out his abhorrent behaviour over a prolonged period of time” and added: “It is a good example of how time is no barrier to justice and he will now face the consequences of his own actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All reports of sexual abuse, regardless of the time frame, will be thoroughly investigated by the Non Recent Child Abuse Investigation Team.

John Somerville was jailed this week