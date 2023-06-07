News you can trust since 1871
Police brand Fife man’s actions ‘abhorrent’ as he’s jailed for indecent assaults

Police have welcomed the jailing of a Fife man for historic indecent assaults and behaviour they described as “abhorrent.”
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 18:21 BST

John Somerville was sentenced to three years and nine months after pleading guilty at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to offences including lewd and libidinous behaviour and indecent assaults against a child. His offending took place in Fife, Glasgow and other locations in Scotland between 1994 and 1998.

Detective Inspector Calum Lawrie said Somerville “abused a position of trust to carry out his abhorrent behaviour over a prolonged period of time” and added: “It is a good example of how time is no barrier to justice and he will now face the consequences of his own actions.

“All reports of sexual abuse, regardless of the time frame, will be thoroughly investigated by the Non Recent Child Abuse Investigation Team.

John Somerville was jailed this week
“ We were committed to supporting anyone who comes forward, while investigating thoroughly and robustly to bring offenders to justice.”