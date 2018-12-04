Police call on public to help catch Kirkcaldy charity thieves

Police in Kirkcaldy have made a public plea for help in catching the culprits responsible for the callous theft of children’s Christmas toys and charity cash earmarked to help disadvantaged families.

There has been widespread public condemnation following the break in on Sunday evening at Hayfield Community Centre, where thieves stole toys, £835 proceeds from a charity fair, a lap top and the hard drive to the centre’s CCTT security system.

Police say The incident happened sometime between 1pm on Sunday, December 2 and 6.20am on Monday, December 3 at the Hayfield Community Centre in Hayfield Road.

Appealing for the public’s help in catching those responsible, Inspector Joanne McEwan said: “Those responsible for this incident have taken vital funding for a charity, as well as gifts intended for children in need at Christmas and we are actively pursuing various lines of inquiry to identify the culprits.

“We are urging anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the community centre during Sunday afternoon and Monday morning to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any other information relevant to our investigation should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 521 of December 3. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.