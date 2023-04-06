News you can trust since 1871
Police charge man with 20 indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy dating back to 2015

Police have arrested a man in connection with a spate of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy dating back almost 13 years.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Apr 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 18:55 BST

The 42-year old was arrested following an investigation.

The offences occurred at various locations across the town, and police said they dated back to 2015.

The man was arrested and charged in relation to 20 offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act, 2009.He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Saturday.Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: "I would like to thank members of the public for their support and co-operation throughout this investigation. Their assistance has been invaluable."

The man is due in court this weekendThe man is due in court this weekend
