The offences occurred at various locations across the town, and police said they dated back to 2015.

The man was arrested and charged in relation to 20 offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act, 2009.He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Saturday.Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: "I would like to thank members of the public for their support and co-operation throughout this investigation. Their assistance has been invaluable."