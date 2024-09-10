Police charge youth after alleged serious sexual assault in Kirkcaldy's Volunteers Green

A teenager has been charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

Police cordoned off Volunteers Green in the heart of the town centre late on Saturday and remained at the scene until Sunday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were investigating as report of a serious sexual assault of an 18-year old woman. On Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed a 17-year-old youth has been charged in connection with the incident. He has been released and will appear in court at a later date.

The green re-opened to the public late on Sunday.

Police cordoned off Volunteers Green (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in the Volunteers Green area of Kirkcaldy on Saturday evening. He was released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.”