Police clock super-car Aston Martin at 91mph on A92 with witty James Bond message

A supercar owner is facing a fine and penalty points after being caught speeding in Fife.

By Alex Lawrie
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:02 pm

The driver of a silver Aston Martin was allegedly clocked doing 91mph on the busy A92 by roadside police officers at around 4:00pm on Thursday.

Fife Police Division posted an image of the luxury sports car along with a speed gun showing the high reading on their Facebook page following the incident.

The red-faced driver has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and could be fined £100 and issued with a three point penalty.

Police grabbed this image of the car it clocked at 91mph

Local officers posted a humorous message on the force’s social media page stating: “Even James Bond has to abide by the speed limits.

“#FifeRP (Fife Road Policing) stopped this speeding Aston Martin on the A92 today. Driver reported to @COPFS.

“Remember at this time of year with low sun, shorter days and inclement weather accidents happen easily.

“#KnowYourLimit. #LiveAndLetsNotDie.”

The Aston Martin is widely recognised as the most famous movie car of all time and is a regular fixture of the James Bond franchise.

The latest 007 blockbuster - No Time To Die - features four iconic Aston Martins.

The motors range between £120,000 and £225,000.

Social media users were quick to praise the officers – and had a bit of fun at the driver’s expense.

Rrod Niam posted: “Ahh licenced to thrill, but did not impress Fife's finest with your 91mph. I’m sure the three points and £100 won't stop the driver in future.”

Malky Sinclair said: “Surely he was trying to save the world and should be let off!

