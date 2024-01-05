Police have closed an investigation into a reported sexual assault in Kennoway, saying no crime had been committed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were alerted after reports of a daytime attack near to Cotlands Park / Meggie Den in the town on Wednesday, December 6, and issued a public appeal for help. They also released a description of a man they wanted to trace who was said to have approached an 18-year old woman who sustained minor injuries.

Police said today that all lines of inquiry have now been completed following a comprehensive investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad