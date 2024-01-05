News you can trust since 1871
Police close investigation into reported sexual assault in Kennoway

Police have closed an investigation into a reported sexual assault in Kennoway, saying no crime had been committed.
By Allan Crow
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 09:49 GMT
Officers were alerted after reports of a daytime attack near to Cotlands Park / Meggie Den in the town on Wednesday, December 6, and issued a public appeal for help. They also released a description of a man they wanted to trace who was said to have approached an 18-year old woman who sustained minor injuries.

Police said today that all lines of inquiry have now been completed following a comprehensive investigation.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “We want to thank all of those who came forward with information and we are content that no sexual crime has occurred. Anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime can always contact police, we take every report seriously and will investigate thoroughly.”