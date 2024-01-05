Police close investigation into reported sexual assault in Kennoway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were alerted after reports of a daytime attack near to Cotlands Park / Meggie Den in the town on Wednesday, December 6, and issued a public appeal for help. They also released a description of a man they wanted to trace who was said to have approached an 18-year old woman who sustained minor injuries.
Police said today that all lines of inquiry have now been completed following a comprehensive investigation.
Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “We want to thank all of those who came forward with information and we are content that no sexual crime has occurred. Anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime can always contact police, we take every report seriously and will investigate thoroughly.”