Police close Methil road after two-car crash

Police have closed a road in Methil, Fife, after crash involving two cars.

By Conor Marlborough
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 7:29 pm
Wellesley Road, Methil.

All three emergency services were called to the scene, on Wellesley Road, just before 6pm.

Details of any injuries are not yet known, and the road remains closed according to Police Scotland.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are currently in attendance on Wellesley Road in Methil following a crash involving two cars. Police were called to the scene at around 5.50pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

