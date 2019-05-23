Police close off Fife beauty spot after dead body mystery

Police closed off a Fife beauty spot after the discovery of a man’s body.

The body was found yesterday afternoon on Falkland Hill, with access to the area restricted by police.

Officers say the death is being treated a unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife were called to the East Lomond View area of Falkland around 2.35pm on Wednesday, May 22, after the body of a 55-year-old man was discovered.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

You may also be interested in:

Teenager attacked man with stick near railway station

Kirkcaldy shop turns festive for new film

Kirkcaldy residents and traders urged to give their views on town’s future

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress