Police close road after lorry crashes into Fife shop

A lorry has struck a building in Methil causing structural damage and forcing police to close the road.

The incident happened at the McColl’s convenience store in Wellesley Road in Methil at around 8.30am this morning.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that officers had been called to the scene following reports that a vehicle had been involved in a collision with the property. Officers cordoned off the area for a time to allow for structural engineers to assess the damage.

No one was injured in the incident.

The road has now been reopened.