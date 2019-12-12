Police close street after early morning ‘incident’

A Kirkcaldy street was sealed off today after an early morning incident.
Police swooped on Caithness Place, near St Clair Street, shortly before 6am.
Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence, including riot vans.
It is understood that the incident involved a disturbance at a property, and that a man is in custody after exiting the property.
A police spokesperson said the incident appears to be coming to a close.
You may also be interested in:
Police shut road after early morning crash
Get in touch and tell us your story
Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk
Twitter: @FFP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress