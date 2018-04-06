Police column: Meet the team who help keep us all safe

Welcome to a new monthly article that hopes to tell you about what your local police have been up to in your communities, recent crimes in your area and provide advice on how to prevent becoming a victim of crime.

This month though we will focus on who we are!

I’m Nicola Black and have been Inspector at Kirkcaldy for just approaching a year now.

I’ve been a police officer for 21 years, in a variety of different roles both in Fife Constabulary and Police Scotland. I’ve previously worked at Kirkcaldy as a Detective Constable in the CID department so do know the area (albeit that was a number of years ago).

My right-hand man Jimmy Adamson, is someone regular readers may be familiar with though as he has been in his current post of Community Sergeant for four years and has popped up in photos highlighting initiatives during that time.

He too has held other roles at Kirkcaldy over his 28 year career.

Each of the four ward areas have two constables dedicated to them.

In Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy we have Elizabeth James and Ross Masterton. Ross has been the community officer for the area for a number of years and whilst Elizabeth only joined the team last year, having come from the Alcohol and Violence Reduction team, she brings a great deal of expertise in dealing with alcohol-related anti-social behaviour.

John Weir and Pat Devaney serve the Kirkcaldy North area. John is a stalwart of the team; he is currently actively involved in the development and delivery of the Templehall Neighbourhood Plan. Pat is another new addition to the team and brings with him knowledge from his previous cybercrime role, which I’m sure you will agree are invaluable skills to have in the increasing online world.

In Kirkcaldy Central, you’ll find Mark McCulloch and Kinga Miskiewicz patrolling the streets. Kinga originates from Poland so her linguistic skills are becoming increasingly handy as the community diversifies.

Mark also brings skill to the team having been a professional footballer before joining the police, which is useful for both youth diversion events and team ‘friendly matches’ against other partner agencies!

Richard Danskin and Cameron Lee are responsible for Kirkcaldy East.

Even if you don’t follow ice hockey and recognise him as a Fife Flyers player in the 90s, having spent his entire 17 years policing career at Kirkcaldy hopefully you recognise Richard from pounding the beat.

Cameron though is the youngster of the team with only five years service. He is currently looking at different initiatives to improve cycling safety in and around Kirkcaldy, as well as issues that affect the community in the East ward.

Last but by no means least we have Steven Black and Michelle Murray, our school liaison officers that assist the team with prevention and safety inputs in all of the primary and secondary schools thorough the area.

I think you’ll agree we’re a mixed bunch experience-and-skills-wise but hopefully we blend well to serve our communities.

GET IN TOUCH

If you have any issue you would like us to look into or assist with, you can contact us direct via the Community Policing team mailbox for your ward:

• BurntislandKinghorn WesternKirkcaldyCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk

• KirkcaldyNorthCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk

• Kirkcaldycentralcpt@scotland.pnn.police.uk

• KirkcaldyEastCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk

You can also phone 101 and leave a message for us to re-contact you or if you prefer to remain anonymous then you can contact Crimestoppers on 0845 555 111.