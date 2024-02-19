Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have been at the rear of the former Royal Bank High Street branch for most of the day - two men have been arrested. Police activity has centred on the rear of the premises which back on to empty ground next to the closed Thistle Street car park. A number of officers were involved in the search earlier today, and they remain at the scene - a significant number of bags of fertiliser were stacked at the top of the steps ready to be removed this afternoon.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "On Monday, officers carried out a pre-planned operation at a premises on Kirkcaldy High Street. Two men aged, 25 and 31, have been arrested in connection with drug offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The building has been empty since RBS pulled out of the town centre in 2017. It isn’t the first raid drugs raid on empty commercial premises in the town.

The former RBS branch in Kirkcaldy High Street was the scene of the drugs raid (Pic: Fife Free Press)