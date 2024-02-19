Police drugs raid at former Kirkcaldy High Street bank
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers have been at the rear of the former Royal Bank High Street branch for most of the day - two men have been arrested. Police activity has centred on the rear of the premises which back on to empty ground next to the closed Thistle Street car park. A number of officers were involved in the search earlier today, and they remain at the scene - a significant number of bags of fertiliser were stacked at the top of the steps ready to be removed this afternoon.
A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "On Monday, officers carried out a pre-planned operation at a premises on Kirkcaldy High Street. Two men aged, 25 and 31, have been arrested in connection with drug offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”
The building has been empty since RBS pulled out of the town centre in 2017. It isn’t the first raid drugs raid on empty commercial premises in the town.
Last May, police raided premises in Whytescauseway as part of a wider operation which also involved action in Glasgow. In May 2022, a drugs raid uncovered a substantial cannabis crop at the former WHSmith Store. A similar raid was also made on the old Poundstretcher shop which sits just yards from the bank.