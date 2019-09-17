Police evacuate homes after fire attack

Police has to evacuate homes in a Kirkcaldy street after a late-night fire attack.

Police in Kirkcaldy are appealing for the public's assistance as part of their ongoing inquiries into a suspicious fire in the Links area of the town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service alerted police to a residential property being alight in Links Street, Kirkcaldy just before 3.40am on Sunday 15 September, 2019.

Officers attended and assisted with evacuating a small number of surrounding properties whilst the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Inquiries have established that the fire had been started deliberately, which caused extensive damage to the property.

Local Officers are currently appealing for witnesses and anyone who can help their inquiries is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Daryn Bryson from Kirkcaldy CID said: "Deliberately starting fires is an extremely dangerous and reckless act. It was down to the swift actions of emergency services that the incident did not escalate.

"Following a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, we have established that the fire was a deliberate act and a criminal investigation has been launched.

"As part of our investigation we would be keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in this area overnight.

"Likewise, anyone who believes they can help us trace those responsible, or who may have any residential CCTV or dash-cam footage, which may be of interest, should contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy CID on 101 and quote incident number 0802 of 15 September, 2019.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.