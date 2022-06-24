Police fears for Fife man Keiren Kirk who has been missing for a week

Keiren Kirk was last seen in the Stratheden area.

Keiren Kirk was last seen around 12.40am on Friday, 17 June, 2022 in the Stratheden area.

He is described as 5ft 11ins, medium build, with long, light brown hair, which is scruffy. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and black boots with screws on the front.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Keiren, who has been known to travel considerable distances and camp out for extended periods of times. He has previously been traced in Cumbria and Suffolk.

Sergeant Andy Kirk said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Keiren and it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.