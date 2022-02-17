Forth Road Bridge: Police discover car in search for missing man last seen on bridge
Police have found the car of a missing man who disappeared from the Forth Road Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
On February 16, officers received reports from the public expressing concern for a man, who was spotted at the Forth Road Bridge.
They arrived at the scene at around 2.30am and carried out a search, but found no trace of him.
Police enquiries established that the man had then travelled to the South Queensferry area in a red Ford C-Max car.
The car has now been found by police, who are carrying out further enquiries as they continue their efforts to trace the missing man.
Officers are appealing to anyone who believes they have seen the man to please come forward to let them know.
Anyone with any information on the man should contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number 0208 of February 16, 2021.