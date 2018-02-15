Police hunt flasher in Kirkcaldy woods

Police in Fife are investigating an indecent exposure in the Dunnikier area of Kirkcaldy.

It happened around 2.50pm on Tuesday in a wooded area at Middle Den between Hendry Road and Dunnikier Way.

A man approached a 61-year-old woman and exposed himself.

Following a short exchange, he left the area towards Dunniker Way.

The flasher is described as a white and in his 40s. He is around 6ft in height with dark hair and a dark greying beard.

He was wearing a black tammy, a long black knee-length coat and black calf-length Dr Martens-type boots.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Davidson of Kirkcaldy’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we are eager the trace the man involved as soon as possible.

“We will be undertaking additional patrols in the Middle Den area in order to provide community reassurance over the coming days.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Middle Den area on the afternoon and who has information that can assist us, to get in touch.”

Contact officers at Kirkcaldy CID on 101, quoting incident number 2157 of February 13, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.