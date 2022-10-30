Police hunt man acting in indecent manner in alley in Fife town
Police are investigating reports of a man seen acting in an indecent manner in an alley in a Fife town.
The incident happened around 9.30pm on Saturday in an alley off St Kilda Crescent in Kirkcaldy.
Officers in Fife are appealing for information about the man. He is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of medium build. He was approximately 30 to 50-years-old and having a bald or shaven head.
He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with a zip up the front and dark trainers.
Detective Inspector Neil McKenzie said: “We have received a report of this man acting in an indecent manner and we are working to identify him.
“If anyone has any information you can call 101, quoting reference 3736 of 29 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”