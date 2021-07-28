Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward

The incident happened in Kinross earlier this week.

He exposed himself to a 15-year old and a 30 year old at Kirkgate Park in Kinross on Tuesday morning.

Police said he then ran off in the direction of a nearby golf course - but believe others may have seen him.

The man was wearing a purple and white dress and a black hoodie

He was described as around six feet tall, slim build with short, scraggly dark hair.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Although there were no witnesses in the immediate vicinity at the time, given the very distinctive description, it is possible he could have been seen elsewhere nearby during the evening.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact any officer or call 01 referencing incident 3242 of July 27.

