Police hunt sick thief who stole four-figure sum raised at Fife charity event
Police are hunting a sick thief in Fife who stole a four-figure sum of cash which had been raised at a charity event.
They money had been held within a pink pail and was stolen from a premises on Main Street, Crossgates, on Saturday, 19 November.
Sergeant John Nicol, from Cowdenbeath Police Station, said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information on this theft, or if you believe you saw anyone acting in a suspicious manner in the Main Street area, to please come forward.
“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 2199 of 21 November. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”