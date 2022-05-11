Police hunt stone-throwing vandals who have hit Fife bus service

Reports have been made of youths throwing stones at vehicles on routes in Blairhall in the west of the Kingdom.

Windows have been damaged, and concerns raised someone could get hurt.

Now, officers based in Dalgety Bay are working with bus company Bay Travel, and Fife Council, as part of an investigation into recent incicents.

Additional patrols are being carried out.

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “I want young people, and their parents and guardians, to be aware that this kind of mindless vandalism is dangerous and totally unacceptable.

“Please be aware of what young people are doing and work with us to help them behave responsibly. Young people should also be reminded that all buses have a fully functioning CCTV system which officers are currently reviewing.