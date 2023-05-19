Police hunt teenage boy after theft of defibrillator from Kirkcaldy shop
Police have issued the description of a youth wanted in connection with the shocking theft of a life saving defibrillator from a Kirkcaldy store - and say he is aged just 14 or 15.
The vital equipment was taken from outside David’s Kitchen in Oriel Road, and the theft left the business shocked.
Police have studied CCTV footage of the incident around 10:15pm, on Monday, May 1, and issued a description of a youth they want to trace.
He is described as white, around 14-15 years of age, and wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, and black trousers. He was carrying a black Nike rucksack with a white stripe in the middle.
Sergeant Judson Howie said: “This is a vital piece of medical equipment and not having it in place, puts lives within the local community at risk. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via 101 quoting reference number 2092 of 16 May.””
The business posted on its Facebook page: “The fact the person in the video has stolen it is totally shocking! How anyone one can have such a low respect for a community is beyond us.“
The store added: “If you have any information on who this awful individual is please come forward and we will pass on the information. This is a life saving device that was purchased for the community and is there for all our local community.”
AEDs are used in addition to CPR to save the lives of those suffering cardiac arrest. Deploying a defibrillator within three to five minutes can produce survival rates as high as 50–70%.