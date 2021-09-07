Police hunt two men after bag theft bid in Fife town street

The incident happened as she was walking along Halbeath Road in Dunfermline early on Friday evening.

The two men were wearing facemasks at the time.

Police have appealed to a dog walker in the area at the time to come forward.

Police are investigating the attempted bag snatch

They said the attempted theft happened around 7:40pm.

The 23-year old was walking along the road when she was approached by two men in dark clothing, wearing face masks, who tried to steal her bag.

Detective Constable Gillian McEwan of Dunfermline CID said: “The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of this distressing incident.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“There were people in the street around the time of this incident and I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who was in the area and wearing a yellow jacket at the time to contact us.”

Call 101 quoting incident 3036 of 3 September, 2021.

