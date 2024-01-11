Police hunt youths after car window smashed by objects thrown from A92 flyover

Police Sergeant David McCabe said: “Thankfully the driver was unhurt, but this type of reckless behaviour can have serious consequences. We are keen to trace four youths, aged 13 to 14 years old, wearing dark clothing, who were near the overpass or seen heading in the direction of Woodside. I would appeal to any motorists who were in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage to get in touch, you may have captured something that could assist our enquiries. Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2758 of 9 incident number.”