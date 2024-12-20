Police hunt youths in unprovoked attack on woman, 51, at Fife bus station

A woman has been assaulted at a Fife bus station after being approached by a group of youths.

The ‘unprovoked attack’ happened at the Glenrothes station on Thursday (December 19).

Police said the 51-year bold female was approached by a group around 5:55pm, and assaulted by two of them. The woman did not require medical treatment.

Officers investigating the attack have issued descriptions of two suspects.

The first is described as being male, aged 15-18 and medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, grey jogging trousers and had his hood up and a bandana covering his face. He was also carrying a black rucksack with Nike writing in white on the back of the bag.

The second suspect is described as male, aged 13-16, slim build and wearing all black.

Sergeant Nicola Crookston said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked attack on a woman by a group of youths in a busy area of the town. We believe there would have been people in the area at the time who may have seen what happened and be able to help with our ongoing enquiries. Officers are checking CCTV in the area and carry out regular patrols of the area.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2611 of 19 December 2024.