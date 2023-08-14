Police were alerted after a report was received of a man acting in a suspicious manner before he walked towards Shields Road. A investigation is on going.

The man is described as around 40-years-old, 5ft 9 tall, and slim build, with dark hair. He was wearing a shiny grey bomber jacket and black trousers.

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse said: “This was an upsetting incident for those involved and it’s important we trace the person responsible. I would like to reassure the public that it appears to be an isolated incident however anyone who has information or witnessed what happened is urged to contact police.”Call Police Scotland on 101 and quoting reference number 0847 of August 11 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”