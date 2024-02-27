Police in Fife appeal for information to help trace missing Milton of Balgonie man
Alan Kinnes, 73, was last seen in the village’s Main Street at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 27.
He is described as 5ft 8”, of slim build, with short brown hair. Alan is believed to be wearing a beige jacket and beanie hat.
He is known to frequent the Coaltown of Balgonie and Markinch areas.
Sergeant Ross French said: “Concern is growing for Alan’s wellbeing and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace him.
“We are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen Alan to please report any possible sightings to police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number 2699 of Tuesday, February 27, 2024.