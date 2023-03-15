News you can trust since 1871
Police in Fife appeal to trace man linked to cannabis farm

Police in Fife are helping to trace a man who failed to appear in court in connection with a cannabis farm

By Allan Crow
Published 15th Mar 2023, 07:42 GMT- 1 min read
15th Mar 2023

Andrew Armstrong was due at Liverpool Crown Court in relation to a cannabis farm found in Birkdale, Southport in 2017.

Police say he has links to the Fife area.

Armstrong, 37, is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair, green eyes.

Andrew Armstrong has links to Fife
Contact Merseyside Police us on Twitter @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 0517256353.