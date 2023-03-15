Police in Fife appeal to trace man linked to cannabis farm
Police in Fife are helping to trace a man who failed to appear in court in connection with a cannabis farm
Andrew Armstrong was due at Liverpool Crown Court in relation to a cannabis farm found in Birkdale, Southport in 2017.
Police say he has links to the Fife area.
Armstrong, 37, is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair, green eyes.
Contact Merseyside Police us on Twitter @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 0517256353.